Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Astronomy

“Twin Spirit” Galaxies Are on a Collision Course

NGC 7253A and NGC 7253B are joining forces

7:00 AM CDT on September 10, 2026

What you see above is Nā ʻUhane Māhoe Huki Pū i ke Ola, which translates from Hawaiian to “The Twin Spirits Pulling Together Creating Life.”

Featured Video

It’s a beautiful description of the image, which shows two galaxies known as NGC 7253A and NGC 7253B spiraling toward each other about 200 million light-years away.

High school students gave the photo its name, as part of the Project Hōkūlani internship program run by the Gemini Observatory, which originally captured the image, and the University of Hawai’i. Six students spent time with astronomers at the Gemini North telescope on Hawai’i’s Mauna Kea shield volcano. It’s a perfect location for observing space, due to its high altitude, arid conditions, and minimal light pollution. 

The students were responsible for both choosing the subject of an astronomical photo and naming it. They picked the collision of these galaxies not only for its beauty, but also because it has a prominent place in Hawaiian stargazing history.

Advertisement
Project Hōkūlani interns Manu Silva-Sampaio, Samantha Silva-Sampaio, and Mylin Wilson. Credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. Pollard

“NGC 7253 is a fascinating object because it’s two galaxies that are merging into one over billions of years,” said student Raiyan Rahman in a statement. “But we mainly picked this object because it was one of the few that actually lay within a Hawaiian constellation, Ka Lupe o Kawelo. ... It was important to us to pick something that was both culturally and astronomically significant."

Ka Lupe o Kawelo, or “the kite of the chief Kawelo,” is one of four large star families that feature in Hawaiian tradition. Kawelo is among the most famous epic heroes from the island of Kaua’i. According to legend, he became a powerful leader despite a humble upbringing that included being raised by his grandparents.

The inevitable collision of NGC 7253A and NGC 7253B may be less violent than you’d think: There’s typically no dramatic smashing of stars and planets in the merging galaxies (the vast distances between them make collisions very rare and insignificant). What do smash together are giant clouds of gas, which then get squeezed and compressed, leading to bursts of star creation.

Advertisement

Astronomers think a similar collision may one day befall our own galaxy. Thankfully, we’ve still got a few billion years to prepare for it.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead Image: International Gemini Observatory / NOIRLab/NSF/AURA

Advertisement
David Nield

David Nield has written about science and technology for more than 20 years. His work has appeared in a wide range of publications, including Wired, Popular Science, The Guardian, and Gizmodo.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Astronomy

An Astrophysicist’s Favorite Books on Cosmology

This reading list takes you to the stars

September 9, 2026
Astronomy

After an 8-Year Journey, Orbiters Are About to Give Us a Fresh Look at Mercury

But the BepiColombo twin orbiters aren’t the first spacecraft to visit our system’s smallest planet. Here’s what we’ve seen already

September 7, 2026
Astronomy

Many Space Missions Are Searching for Life Beyond Earth—But Are We Prepared for the Fallout If They Succeed?

Several space missions are searching for extraterrestrial life, which could come in the form of microbes

September 6, 2026
Astronomy

Astronomers Spot a Strange Atmospheric Wave Above Saturn’s South Pole

And it could stick around for decades

September 4, 2026
Astronomy

Why the Recent Total Eclipse Looked Unusual

The corona in Spain was particularly golden

September 2, 2026
Astronomy

The First Moon Spaceport Is Coming. But First We’ll Need Moon Traffic Control

If we don’t manage air traffic well, we risk spacecraft being sent way off course—without the rocket fuel necessary to get back

August 28, 2026