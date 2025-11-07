ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Visit Our Solar System’s Tallest Mountains

These extraterrestrial treks make Mount Everest look like an anthill

  • By Molly Glick
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

If you’re an adrenaline junkie who chases breathtaking views, consider summiting these unprecedented peaks—but it’ll be quite the hike to get there. The solar system’s tallest mountains are found on planets, moons, and asteroids not named Earth. Some of these extraterrestrial treks put Mount Everest, which towers at nearly 30,000 feet or about 5.5 miles above sea level, to shame.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Learn about some of the solar system’s highest peaks ever discovered, which would prove quite the challenge even for Earth’s hardiest climbers.

In Body Image
IO: A map of the surface of Io. Credit:NASA/JPL/USGS.

On Jupiter’s moon Io—the solar system’s most volcanically active world—you’ll find the mountain Ionian Mons. Its height is estimated at nearly 8 miles. All in all, scientists have discovered more than 130 mountain structures on Io and hundreds of areas associated with volcanic activity.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Also on Io, the mountain Boösaule Montes tops out at around 10.9 miles high. It’s named after the cave where Io, the Greek god Zeus’ lover and the moon’s namesake, gave birth to her son Epaphus.

In Body Image
IAPETUS: The walnut-like moon Iapetus has an impressive equatorial ridge. Credit: NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute.

Saturn’s third largest moon, Iapetus, hosts an equatorial ridge with peaks reaching up to about 12 miles high, more than twice the height of Mount Everest—but this moon is nearly 650 times smaller than our planet. This ridge circling Iapetus makes the moon look like a huge walnut.

In Body Image
ASCRAEUS MONS: The huge volcano Ascraeus Mons, which is found on Mars. Credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / Arizona State University.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

On Mars, the volcano Ascraeus Mons looms about 11 miles tall. Meanwhile, Earth’s highest volcano, Mauna Kea, measures 6.2 miles from its base below sea level to its summit.

In Body Image
VESTA: A 3-D view of the asteroid Vesta. Credit: NASA.

Some 1 billion years ago, an asteroid crashed into the huge asteroid Vesta. This left a crater around 311 miles across—taking up the vast majority of Vesta’s limited real estate. In the center of this crater, called Rheasilvia, a peak of uplifted material rises about 14 miles above the crater’s low spot on its floor.

In Body Image
OLYMPUS MONS: Illustrated here with Earth’s Mount Everest and Mauna Kea, Olympus Mons takes the crown with its staggering height. Credit: Resident Mario/Wikimedia commons.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Finally, Olympus Mons is the most massive of our cosmic neighborhood’s known peaks. It’s difficult to fathom, towering at a height of up to roughly 16 miles. It’s also about 374 miles wide, roughly the size of the state of Arizona.

If you’re headed to one of these formidable features, be sure to pack plenty of water—and oxygen.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center, Scientific Visualization Studio

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
  • Molly Glick

    Posted on

    Molly Glick is the newsletter editor of Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Environment

Some Bacteria Have Evolved the Ability to Degrade Plastic
Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

A Martian Mystery May Finally Be Solved
Article Sidebar Image
Environment

The Secret Lives of Tree Roots
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now