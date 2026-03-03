ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Watch How Water Bears Can Survive in Martian Dirt

There’s a way for the tiny resilient creatures to thrive even on the red planet

  • By Jake Currie
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Tardigrades are sturdy little things. More commonly known as water bears, these eight-legged, multicellular, microscopic organisms have the ability to dehydrate, shrivel up, and reanimate when they encounter water again. They’ve been found deep in the ocean, in near-freezing conditions in the arctic, and can even survive in the vacuum of space. But what about Mars? New research published in the International Journal of Astrobiology shows the red planet might pose some challenges for the little critters. 

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

To study how water bears might fare on Mars, microbiologist Corien Bakermans of Penn State University and her team mixed them with two kinds of simulated Martian soil or regolith. Both types were created to mimic samples taken from the Curiosity Rover, with one (MGS-1) serving as a general stand-in for regolith on the red planet and another (OUCM-1) more closely matching the sampling site. They didn’t really thrive in either environment, but there were still key differences. 

Read more: “The Water Bear—from First Look to Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

“For the MGS-1 simulant, we saw significant inhibition—reduced activity—within two days,” Bakermans said in a statement. “It was very damaging compared to OUCM-1, which was still inhibitory but much less so.”

Theorizing that there might be something in MGS-1 regolith that could be washed away with water, they rinsed the regolith sample and reintroduced the tardigrades. These water bears showed almost no reduced activity, trundling around under the microscope on their eight stubby legs. 

Credit: Penn State News and Research / YouTube
ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

“It seems that there’s something very damaging in MGS-1 that can dissolve in water—maybe salts or some other compound,” Bakermans explained. “That was unexpected, but it’s good in a sense, because it means that the regolith’s defense mechanism could stop contaminants. At the same time, it can be washed to help support plant growth or prevent damage to humans who come in contact with it.”

Preventing the unintended contamination of extraterrestrial bodies is a key concern for space explorers, and these findings suggest the regolith on Mars is resilient—at least to tardigrade infestation. One day, water bears may colonize Mars, along with humans, but not until we’re ready.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Lead image: Denis—S / Shutterstock

  • Jake Currie

    Posted on

    Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Article Sidebar Image
Geoscience

World’s Largest Acid Geyser Erupts, Right in Our Backyard
Article Sidebar Image
Paleontology

When Scientists Are Dinosaurs 
Article Sidebar Image
Neuroscience

The Urge to Snack Is Built Into Our Brains
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now