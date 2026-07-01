Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Health

When It Comes to Back Pain, Maybe You Should be Your Own Doctor

Empowering patients to retake control of their back pain produced surprising results

5:00 PM CDT on July 1, 2026

With so many of us spending hours hunched over a laptop or a smartphone, incidences of lower back pain have been on the rise. And if your back pain has become chronic, you have an excruciating understanding of how disruptive it can be. Even the threat of a flare-up is enough to severely limit how much and what you can get done during any given day. 

Featured Video

Now, a new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine is shedding light on more effective treatments of lower back pain, with some surprising results. 

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and University of Minnesota recruited more than 1,000 adults already suffering from acute or subacute lower back pain that had a moderate to high risk of turning into chronic back pain. They separated the participants into four groups. The first received supported self-management, featuring pain education, exercises, relaxation techniques, and strategies for reframing negative thought patterns (supervised by a physical therapist or chiropractor). The second group got a more hands-on treatment—spinal manipulation therapy from a physical therapist or chiropractor. The third group received both programs, and the fourth received treatments from physicians, which included pain relievers and muscle relaxants. 

Read more: “Evolution Is Written in Our Joints

Interestingly, the supported self-management group reported the most improvement. After the 10 to 12 month treatment period, 64 percent of the DIYers said their pain had been cut at least in half (compared to roughly 55 percent in both the medical care and spinal manipulation groups). Oddly, adding spinal manipulation to the supported self-management program didn’t seem to produce any additional benefits.

But even more interesting was why the self-guided therapy seemed to work. According to the researchers, a trio of psychological factors contributed to the self-guided group’s success. Improved self-efficacy, reduced fear of movement, and avoiding negative thinking patterns about pain explained as much as 76 percent of their pain reduction.

In other words, feeling empowered to take on the pain yourself can be a real load off your back.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Dzianis Vasilyeu / Adobe Stock

Advertisement
Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Health

Ovaries Might Take on an Immune Function After Menopause

The reproductive organs might have hidden role

July 1, 2026
Health

Lung-on-a-Chip Reveals How Asthma Attacks Permanently Change Airways 

Researchers built a cultured lung and gave it an asthma attack

June 30, 2026
Health

Does Nurture Trump Nature in Disease Risk Prediction?

Social determinants of health can match or exceed genetic risk of common diseases

June 23, 2026
Health

Can the Sugar Molecules That Coat Our Cells Predict Our Health?

Glycans, once ignored, may revolutionize medicine

June 23, 2026
Health

If You’re Counting on Calcium and Vitamin D Supplements to Prevent Fractures, Think Again

A new in-depth analysis casts doubt on the popular supplements

June 16, 2026
Health

Is This the King of GLP-1s?

A new meta-analysis stacks three leading GLP-1 medications against each other

June 15, 2026