ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

When Passenger Planes Surpassed the Speed of Sound

We might soon see a revival of these beloved, brisk aircraft in the US

  • By Molly Glick
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

It was once possible to zip across the pond from New York City to London in under three hours. British Airways set this record in 1996 thanks to the stupendously speedy Concorde, the only successful supersonic passenger plane so far—it reached speeds over 1,300 miles per hour, more than twice the speed of sound. In comparison, today’s quickest commercial jumbo jets can hit around 700 miles per hour at most.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

The jet was developed by various British and French companies in the 1960s, and its first commercial flights took off 50 years ago today. Over the next three decades, Concorde jets whisked passengers around the globe, sometimes in half the time of a normal trip. 

It broke records for multiple routes, including Boston to Paris and back in just over six hours in 1974, and in 1995, the jet circled the entire world in under 32 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
In Body Image
HIGH-SPEED REVIVAL: Boom Supersonic wants to bring Concorde-like speeds back to commercial aviation with its Overture aircraft. Image by Boom Supersonic.

Concorde jets owed their mind-blowing speed to powerful turbojet engines that provided 38,000 pounds of thrust—two times more powerful than other large jet engines at the time, allowing the jet to accelerate from zero to 225 miles per hour in just 30 seconds. The plane’s structure, including a triangle-shaped delta wing often used on fighter jets and a skinny passenger cabin, was designed to keep it aloft despite intense drag at such speeds.

This jet also reached dizzying cruising altitudes, between 55,000 and 60,000 feet, where thinner air reduced drag and enabled quick travel. Up there, in fact, passengers could glimpse the Earth’s curvature

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Flights sat between 92 and 128 passengers, and tickets were far from cheap—round-trip flights cost up to around $10,000 in the 1990s—but their quick turnaround offered an ideal option for the jet-setting elite. Flight crews served ritzy refreshments, including caviar, lobster, and Dom Perignon. One business executive remembers traveling among rock stars like Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, and Sting. Even royalty like Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana opted for the Concorde on several occasions.

Read more: “Fear in the Cockpit

Despite its A-list fan club, the Concorde came with a host of issues that ultimately led to its retirement in 2003. For one, the staggering price tag could only attract so many passengers. It also gobbled up to four times more fuel than jumbo jets at the time, making it the least fuel-efficient passenger plane of its era. The jets were also suspected to damage the ozone layer by releasing pollution at high altitudes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Adding to these issues, a Concorde jet crashed in Paris in 2000 after a tire hit a piece of sheet metal on the runway. The incident killed 113 people.

The Concorde was loud, too—these jets sent out shockwaves powerful enough to crack windows on the ground below, and some cities sent in noise complaints when a Concorde passed by. One passenger recalled the plane as “extremely noisy.” In 1973, the Federal Aviation Administration effectively banned commercial planes from flying at supersonic speed over the United States, which prevented Concorde routes from traveling inland.

But freakishly fast flights might soon return. The U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure committee recently passed a bill that would allow civilian supersonic flight over the country, and this past June, President Donald Trump demanded the removal of the FAA restrictions on these planes. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

The regulatory push coincides with a flurry in development of new supersonic planes, including the Overture aircraft from Colorado-based Boom Supersonic. The company’s website notes that it’s received orders from multiple airlines, including United, for which the first commercial flights are slated for 2029. 

After more than two decades on the ground, these swift aircraft might soon slice through the skies once again.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Lead image: SDASM Archives / Wikimedia Commons

  • Molly Glick

    Posted on

    Molly Glick is the newsletter editor of Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Neuroscience

The Brain Might Not Function Like We Thought It Did
Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

Detailed View of Solar Flare Birth Caught for the First Time
Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

The Promiscuous Lives of Beluga Whales
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now