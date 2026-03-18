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“Whiplash”: Heart Attack and Stroke Risk Jumps When People Stop Taking GLP-1s

Stopping GLP-1 treatments has side effects, too

12:19 PM CDT on March 18, 2026

Male and female cardiologists are checking a heart. Credit: mentalmind / Shutterstock

The more GLP-1s catch on, the more benefits researchers discover. Originally formulated to treat diabetes, the popular weight-loss drugs have been shown to improve kidney health, liver function, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and even dementia and addiction

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What happens when you stop taking them, though? We know the weight tends to return, but research published today in BMJ Medicine shows some of the other benefits of GLP-1s vanish as well. 

“There is enormous exuberance about starting GLP-1 drugs, but not nearly enough attention to what happens when people stop,” study author Ziyad Al-Aly of Washington University in St. Louis said in a statement.

To find out what happens when people stop taking GLP-1s, Al-Aly’s team of researchers tracked the health of more than 333,000 United States veterans with type 2 diabetes for three years. They found that the risk of heart attack and stroke jumped in those that paused GLP-1 treatments for as little as six months, compared to those who continued taking the medication. The longer time spent off GLP-1s, the greater the risk of major cardiovascular events—up to 22 percent for those who abstained for two years. 

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Read more: “Can You Die From a Broken Heart?

“When they stop, it’s not just weight that comes back; they experience a resurgence in inflammation, blood pressure, and cholesterol,” Al-Aly explained. “Weight regain is visible; the metabolic reversal is not.”

What about those who restarted a GLP-1 regimen after taking a break? Unfortunately, the benefits didn’t fully return. Participants who stuck with GLP-1s for the entire three-year study period saw their risk of heart attack and stroke cut by 18 percent while those who restarted after a break saw only a 12 percent reduction. Researchers say this is because the benefits of GLP-1s take time to fully accumulate, but then vanish quickly without the drug.   

“Our data suggest this metabolic whiplash is detrimental to heart health,” Al-Aly added. “Restarting the medication helped restore some protection, but only partially, showing that discontinuation leaves a lasting scar.”

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Such whiplash could mean many people are in for a rude awakening. Research shows that around half of people who start GLP-1s quit taking the medication after only a short period. To Al-Aly, the solution is a shift in mindset around GLP-1 treatment and more candid conversations about side effects.  

“Clinicians should treat adherence to GLP-1 treatment as an important outcome in its own right—not an afterthought,” Al-Aly said. “Health systems need plans in place to help people continue their medication indefinitely, recognizing that GLP-1s treat chronic conditions.”

GLP-1s have life-changing effects, but taking them could be a lifelong commitment.

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Lead image: mentalmind / Shutterstock

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Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

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