ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Why Birds Sing So Differently

A comic explains the highs and lows of birdsong

  • By Mikael Angelo Francisco
Article Lead Image
Sign up for the free Nautilus newsletter:
science and culture for people who love beautiful writing.
NL – Article speedbump

Thought-provoking science stories.

No-brainer intro price.

Thought-provoking science stories.

No-brainer intro price.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore
In Body Image
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
  • Mikael Angelo Francisco

    Posted on

    Mikael Angelo Francisco is a science journalist and illustrator from the Philippines who enjoys writing about paleontology, biodiversity, environment conservation, and science in pop culture. He has written and edited books about media literacy, Filipino scientists, and science trivia.

Article Sidebar Image
Environment

The Largest Iceberg on Earth Is Stuck
Article Sidebar Image
Anthropology

How Indigenous Knowledge Could Save Fishing
Article Sidebar Image
History

The History Hidden in Names
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now