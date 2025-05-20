Why Birds Sing So Differently

Sign up for the free Nautilus newsletter:
science and culture for people who love beautiful writing.
Thought-provoking science stories.
No-brainer intro price.
Thought-provoking science stories.
No-brainer intro price.
The full Nautilus archive • eBooks & Special Editions • Ad-free reading
- The full Nautilus archive
- eBooks & Special Editions
- Ad-free reading
Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.
Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device
-
The Largest Iceberg on Earth Is StuckA new view of the berg shows it’s losing its edge
-
The History Hidden in NamesEtchings in ancient Hebrew artifacts reveal nuanced social dynamics
-
We’ve Got the Beat—in Our GenesHow much we enjoy music, and in what ways, is heritable
-
Moon Marbles Hint at Lunar DepthsA mantle-rocking asteroid impact could have made curious glass beads on the surface
-
Enlisting Paparazzi to Save a Gigantic FishCrowd-sourced data on the giant sea bass suggest it’s making a rebound