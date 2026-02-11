ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Why Exercising May Not Help You Lose Weight

New research shows our bodies might compensate for all that hard work

  • By Jake Currie
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Anyone who’s ever tried to lose weight by upping their workout regimen can tell you that it’s a struggle. But why? If you keep your diet the same and hit the treadmill to burn an extra 500 calories a day you should start shedding pounds. It’s just math, right? 

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

This traditional model, called the Additive Model, measures your total energy expenditure as the sum of how much energy you expend exercising and how much energy your body spends doing the everyday tasks that keep you alive, like cell repair. 

But a newer model, called the Constrained Model, takes a different approach. Instead of tacking on additional energy spent exercising to the total, the Constrained Model says your body has a more limited amount of energy it can burn each day. Under this model, your body compensates by spending less energy on the tasks that keep you alive after exercising. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Read more: “Running Is Always Blind

So which model is right? 

To investigate, researchers from Duke University analyzed data from 14 different studies involving 450 people who participated in exercise programs, publishing their findings in Current Biology. By comparing the energy the participants were expected to burn with the amount of energy they actually burned, they were able to come up with a rough estimate of how much our bodies compensate for exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

They found that, on average, only 72 percent of the calories burned during exercise are added to total daily burn, with the remaining 28 percent compensated for by our bodies. 

However, the researchers stressed that even though there wasn’t a one-to-one increase in calories burned, exercise still showed an overall boost in total calories burned. Moreover, the 28-percent compensation figure is only an average; some bodies may compensate more and some less. 

In other words, don’t cancel your gym membership just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Michal Sanca / Shutterstock

  • Jake Currie

    Posted on

    Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now