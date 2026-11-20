Boredom is more interesting than you might think. For example, it comes in a few different flavors, like state boredom, or the feeling of wanting to engage in a stimulating activity but being unable to do so. Some people are also just more prone to experiencing boredom (contrary to popular parental maxims, these aren’t necessarily “boring people”). Now, a new study published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences finds a relationship between boredom and sleep.

Previous research has shown that chronic boredom is linked to difficulties with self-control. “For most people, boredom can serve as a call to action,” study author James Danckert explained in a statement. “But for people who suffer from chronic boredom, it’s very difficult to take action and can have a range of negative outcomes, from higher rates of depression and anxiety to increased drug and alcohol use, problem gambling, and problematic smartphone use.”

Read more: “What Boredom Does to You”

So Danckert and a team of his fellow psychologists from the University of Waterloo recruited two groups of undergraduates to complete a series of questionnaires recording their boredom proneness, sleep quality, and bedtime procrastination. Additionally, the team measured one group’s sleep hygiene, state boredom, and rumination (persistent negative thinking). Both groups also underwent assessments of their self-control, depression, and anxiety.

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After controlling for a variety of variables, the team found that proneness to boredom was associated with poorer sleep quality. Bedtime procrastination was a little less consistent—one group showed a link between boredom proneness and delaying turning in for the night, but the other didn’t. Finally, rumination showed a closer association with momentary state boredom than proneness to boredom overall.

What does it all mean?

According to the team, it’s likely that end-of-day fatigue makes it more difficult for the boredom prone to get started on their bedtime routines. FOMO, late-night phone use, and a general preference for instant gratification could conspire to keep the boredom prone from getting some much-needed shut-eye.

Relatedly, improving bedtime routines could offer some relief to the boredom prone. “Focusing on improving sleep hygiene likely represents a fruitful avenue for helping the highly boredom prone deal more effectively with the negatively valenced experience of boredom,” the researchers wrote.

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Something to remember the next time you find yourself doomscrolling into the wee hours.

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Lead Image: BGSmith / Adobe Stock