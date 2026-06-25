Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Paleontology

Archaic Hominin Species Buried Only Their Women

Ancient proteins recovered from the teeth of Homo naledi fossils tell the tale

4:00 PM CDT on June 25, 2026

In an eyebrow-raising Facebook post in 2013, paleontologist Lee Berger made an interesting overture. He needed a team of people with paleontology and caving experience, with one other stipulation: They had to be small. Berger was assembling a team to descend into the Dinaledi Chamber of the Rising Star Cave system in South Africa, a journey that required squeezing through claustrophobic spaces (some only as large as seven inches). Inside were the bones of several members of a roughly 300,000-year-old hominin species previously unknown to science. 

Featured Video

Read more: “The Beloved Mesolithic Girl

Six women, dubbed “underground astronauts” in a nod to the risky subterranean mission, were selected to excavate the site. The bones they recovered belonged to the Homo naledi, which had a curious mix of modern and archaic features. H. naledi walked upright and had human-like hands and faces, but also smaller skulls like Australopithecus. Strangely, they seemed to lack any sexual dimorphism, something that puzzled the researchers for more than a decade. Now, a new analysis of their remains published in Cell has solved the mystery—just like the underground astronauts who recovered their bones, they were all female.

TIGHT SQUEEZE: This illustration highlights just how narrow the entrance to the Dinaledi Chamber really is. Credit: Paul H. G. M. Dirks et al.

An international team of researchers from a variety of disciplines made the startling discovery using a cutting-edge method to analyze the proteins contained within H. naledi teeth. By carefully extracting samples using acid, they were able to determine the sequence of amino acids in peptide fragments of amelogenin, a protein involved in enamel formation. Amelogenin comes in two different isoforms: amelogenin-X from the X chromosome and amelogenin-Y from the Y chromosome. Normally, male teeth show a mix of 90 percent amelogenin-X and 10 percent amelogenin-Y, but there was no amelogenin-Y present in any of the H. naledi teeth. 

But why only females? 

Researchers believe the bodies, which include both adults and children, were placed in the Dinaledi Chamber because they were female, as part of a ritualized burial practice. If so, the implications are staggering. H.naledi could be the first non-human (or Neanderthal) species known to lay their dead to rest, a rite that hints at a larger culture, now lost to time.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Lee Roger Berger research team

Advertisement
Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Paleontology

Some Neanderthals Were Genetically Healthy Right Up Until the End

Not all populations of the ancient human species were struggling prior to their mysterious demise

June 25, 2026
Paleontology

Everyone’s Been Drawing Pterosaur Wings Wrong

Theoretical reconstructions hint at versatile approaches to prehistoric flight

June 24, 2026
Paleontology

These Ancient Millipedes Paved the Way for Terrestrial Life

They preceded vertebrates on land by about 80 million years

June 15, 2026
Paleontology

The Surprising Things You Find Digging Through Frozen Prehistoric Squirrel Poop

The Ice Age rodents left behind a lot to study

June 12, 2026
Paleontology

Newly Discovered Four-Winged Dinosaur Didn’t Need to Fly to Hunt Birds

The discovery of Jian changmaensis solved a mystery

June 5, 2026
Paleontology

Ice Age CSI: Mammoth Cold Case Files

Mysterious bones bear the marks of human butchering

June 5, 2026