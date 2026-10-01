Don’t Miss Saturn in All its Glory This Weekend

Welcome to October!

The air is getting crisp, the leaves are starting to turn, and the night sky is getting ready to put on a show. There are at least two celestial events you should put on your calendar this month, so grab a blanket, pack a thermos of hot chocolate, and get ready to witness the wonders of the cosmos.

October’s biggest star is actually a planet. Saturn will be in opposition to the Earth on the night of Saturday, October 3rd heading into early morning on Sunday the 4th. With our planet directly between Saturn and the sun, the ringed planet will be at its brightest this year, so look for it in the southeastern sky about 20 degrees above the horizon.

Saturn’s location in the night sky on October 3-4. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

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Also, you’re going to want to bring a telescope (even a small 25x one will do, but larger is better). While it’s possible to see Saturn with the naked eye, you can’t make out its majestic rings in their full glory without a little help (and it’s definitely worth it). Its rings won’t be fully tilted toward us, but you may still be able to discern the Cassini Division, or the gap separating the widest A and B rings. It’s a must-see for amateur stargazers and astronomers alike (scientists will be monitoring the massive decagonal atmospheric pattern on the south pole).

Next up, the Orionid meteor shower. This dazzling light show peaks around the night of Wednesday, October 21st heading into the morning of Thursday, October 22nd. Named for the constellation Orion where they appear to originate, these speedy shooting stars are actually fragments from the famed Halley’s comet. As our planet passes through Halley’s trail, fragments of its icy nucleus collide with our atmosphere and ignite.

Where to point your eyes to see the Orionids in the October night sky. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

You can see the Orionids in the eastern sky, a little below the great hunter’s arm, but you’ll need to find a dark area. The moon will be a waxing gibbous during this period, so your best bet is to wait until after it sets in the predawn hours to catch the show. The good news is there’s no telescope needed for this one. Just an open field, a blanket, and someone you love.

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Happy stargazing!

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Lead Image: NASA / JPL-Caltech / Space Science Institute