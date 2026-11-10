A Look Back at the Most Breathtaking Photos of Saturn From Voyager 1

Voyage 1 is holding on for dear life. The spacecraft recently went inexplicably incommunicado after a carefully planned software update rerouted power to prolong its 49-year-old mission. Thankfully, Voyager 1 seems to have restored communication just as mysteriously as it cut it off. Now it’s on the cusp of marking a milestone. On November 18th, Voyager 1 will reach one light day from Earth (the distance light travels in 24 hours).
Read more: “Astronomers Spot a Strange Atmospheric Wave Above Saturn’s South Pole”
Forty-six years ago this month (when Voyager was just a precocious toddler), it was performing a flyby of Saturn and beaming breathtaking images of the ringed planet and its many moons. We’ve collected some of the best below, but first, let’s take a look at one of the greatest close-up images of Saturn humanity had before Voyager’s trip.
Launched in 1973, Pioneer 11 performed a flyby of the ringed planet in 1979. The spacecraft conducted plenty of science, mapping Saturn’s magnetosphere and discovering two new moons (one by almost colliding with it), and snapped the above photo. It, however, was an image that would be eclipsed by Voyager 1’s own photos just a year later:
In September of next year, Voyager 1 will (hopefully) celebrate another milestone: half a century of traveling through space. That’s more than the length of time between the Wright brothers’ first flight and the launch of Sputnik 1. It’s long since breached the heliosphere and now ventures through interstellar space, for parts unknown, as long as it can hold on.
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Lead Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech