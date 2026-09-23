Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Zoology

Pangolins Are Some of the Most Illegally Trafficked Animals on the Planet. A Rediscovered Species Could Help

Manis aurita just got reinstated

11:00 AM CDT on September 23, 2026

Researchers have identified a new species of pangolin hiding in plain sight after more than five years of careful study.

Featured Video

Well, that’s not exactly right. It’s more accurate to say that this discovery has restored the status of an older species that was first named almost 190 years ago.

Pangolins are mammals found across Africa and Asia that are highly trafficked—poached for their scales (used in traditional medicines) and meat (considered a luxury in some parts of the world)—and critically endangered. The new species, Manis aurita, lives in the forests of Nepal and Northern India, and is distinct from other pangolin species that inhabit China. It’s bigger, with a longer tail and smaller ears (hence “aurita”).

Read more: “The Perilous Life of the Solitary Pangolin

Advertisement

The new species was named Manis indoburmanica when the initial study was published last year. But now, a new study published in Communications Biology has connected the species to an older description of a lost M. aurita species first recorded in 1836. The rules of scientific discovery state that the first naming takes precedence, and thus, the M. aurita species name is back.

But how can researchers be so sure this new species is the same one described nearly 200 years ago? The skin of the 19th-century animal, found in Nepal, is still preserved at the Natural History Museum in London, and its DNA information confirmed the species split.

Pangolin samples at the Field Museum in Chicago. Credit: Field Museum

“The confirmation of Manis aurita as a valid species demonstrates the importance of long-term research, international collaboration, and museum collections,” the study’s first author Narayan Koju said in a statement. “Most importantly, it provides a strong scientific basis for conservation planning, wildlife forensics, and efforts to protect one of the world’s most trafficked mammals from extinction.”

Advertisement

The new species knowledge is also good news for protecting these trafficked animals. Identifying scales being sold at a market is difficult, but more research means that scales can be more accurately traced to specific regions and specific poaching activity. It helps to ensure that conservation efforts can reintroduce pangolins to their proper habitats as well.

“We can’t protect what we do not know, and now that we have confirmed that this other species of pangolin exists, we can use that information to help protect these endangered animals,” study co-corresponding author Anderson Feijó said in a statement.

Welcome back M. aurita.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Advertisement

Lead Image: Tulshi Laxmi Suwal

Advertisement
David Nield

David Nield has written about science and technology for more than 20 years. His work has appeared in a wide range of publications, including Wired, Popular Science, The Guardian, and Gizmodo.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Zoology

Singing Lemurs Borrow a Trick From Opera Singers

And their songs are just as haunting

September 22, 2026
Zoology

Are Our Antidepressants Harming Fish?

It’s hard to say, but we’re definitely exposing them to our monoamine drugs

September 21, 2026
Zoology

This Dolphin Steals from Fish for Its Meals

Putting a dent in dolphins’ reputation as the “good guys of the sea”

September 19, 2026
Zoology

This Stray Cat Turned Out to Be the First New Cat Species Discovered in Over a Century

It was living on a diet of rice, noodles, and eggs

September 18, 2026
Zoology

Humpback Whales Grieve for Lost Offspring, Video Evidence Shows

Behavior we’ve never seen before

September 17, 2026
Zoology

Chimps Hand Down Tools Across Generations

Social learning boosts feeding success of young’uns

September 16, 2026