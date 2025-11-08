ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

The Brain’s Hidden Drain

Newly discovered vessels may be key to flushing waste away from our brains

  • By Bob Grant
An illustration of a colorful MRI scan of the head and neck, highlighting the brain.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Now this is what I call a brain drain. A newly described component of the human brain’s waste removal system has come to light. A network of lymphatic vessels, called the middle meningeal artery, appears to be central to clearing waste from the human brain, according to a team of researchers that recently published its findings in iScience.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

The scientists, led by Onder Albayram, a neuroscientist at the Medical University of South Carolina, conducted MRI scans to track the flow of the fluid that surrounds the brain in five healthy adults over five hours. They noted the real-time, slow drainage of fluid from the underside of the brain, suggesting that this represented lymphatic vessels passively channeling waste to remove it from the brain.

Read more: “The Strange Similarity of Neuron and Galaxy Networks

To confirm these MRI data, they used high-resolution imaging to map the area of the brain around the middle meningeal artery, noting the presence of several different cell types. That map showed the area crowded with cells often found in the body’s other lymphatic vessels.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Surprisingly, the anatomical details of the lymphatic system in the brain are not well characterized. These findings, even though they are in an exceedingly small cohort of people, could begin to elucidate the darker corners of the brain and provide baseline knowledge that can be used to diagnose and treat dysfunction in these emerging systems. “A major challenge in brain research is that we still don’t fully understand how a healthy brain functions and ages,” Albayram said in a statement. “Once we understand what ‘normal’ looks like, we can recognize early signs of disease and design better treatments.”

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: SpeedKingz / Shutterstock

  • Bob Grant

    Posted on

    Bob Grant is the deputy editor at Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

Orcas Giveth and Orcas Taketh Away
Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

Visit Our Solar System’s Tallest Mountains
Article Sidebar Image
Environment

Some Bacteria Have Evolved the Ability to Degrade Plastic
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now