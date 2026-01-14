ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

This Hidden Brain Region Could Help You Stay Resilient in Old Age

A surprising measure of frailty and grip strength

  • By Kristen French
A photo of two vibrant, active elderly people.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Old age can land a hard blow. But physical strength and resilience can help you punch back. Without it, older adults become increasingly vulnerable to all kinds of calamities: illness and injury, hospitalization, heart disease, cancer. The more criteria for frailty a person meets, the higher the risk of death.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Now scientists have identified a little-known region of the brain that may be tied to how well we preserve physical and cognitive resilience as we age. The findings could help clinicians uncover risk of frailty before it creeps in—and even protect against it.

Frailty involves not just muscle loss, but loss of coordination and cognitive and emotional decline. A simple test known as the grip test is increasingly considered the most promising way to measure it. The grip test is exactly what it sounds like: Squeezing your hand into a grip around an object with as much strength as you can muster. And so researchers at the University of California, Riverside, decided to use functional MRI to track activity in the brains of 60 older adults while they performed the grip task.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Read more: “Raising the American Weakling

“Grip strength is more than just muscle,” explained Xiaoping Hu, a professor of bioengineering at University of California, Riverside and senior study author, in a statement. “It’s a marker of how well your body and your brain are functioning as you get older.”

Hu and his colleagues monitored many parts of the brains of their participants while they clenched their hands into a tight grip, but one structure materialized as the hero in these tests. Activity in the caudate nucleus, known for helping to manage movement and decision-making, was correlated with grip strength.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

The caudate nucleus is a c-shaped structure deep in the basal ganglia known to play a key role in learning, memory, movement control, and executive functions, such as focus. But until now it hadn’t been considered a potential early beacon of frailty and resilience. “This could eventually help clinicians spot frailty earlier, by identifying patterns in brain activity before people begin to lose strength,” Hu said via statement. The researchers published their findings in Frontiers in Neuroscience.

Hu and his colleagues used advanced modeling to map the internal communication systems in the brains of their participants, also known as the “functional connectome.” To make sure that they were, in fact, measuring frailty and not other variables, they adjusted their findings for differences in sex, age, and muscle mass. The participants were all 65 to 87 years of age and had no significant health problems.

If the findings hold up in more diverse populations—the participants in the study were all from Riverside—the team is hoping to use their findings to design a new diagnostic tool and even therapies or training programs that can target the caudate nucleus.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

“We’re trying to understand aging not as a single event, but as a process,” Hu said. “And of course we hope, long term, that more specific and accurate predictions about how people will age can reduce the worst effects of aging.”

Lead image: oneinchpunch / Shutterstock

  • Kristen French

    Posted on

    Kristen French is an associate editor at Nautilus. She has worked in science journalism since 2013, reporting and writing features and news for publications such as Wired, Backchannel, The Verge, and New York Magazine. She has a masters degree in science journalism from Columbia University.

Article Sidebar Image
History

Pompeii’s Early Baths Were Petri Dishes
Article Sidebar Image
Psychology

Delusions Are Often Not-So-Delusional After All
Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

How Jupiter and Saturn Dictate Earth’s Oil Deposits
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now