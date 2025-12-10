ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

What an Ancient Sheep Reveals About a Bronze Age Plague

Scientists found the plague pathogen hiding in a 4,000-year-old sheep, shedding light on the earlier, more elusive pandemic before the Black Death

  • By Molly Glick
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Millennia before the Black Death pandemic killed nearly half of Europe’s population, a different strain of the same plague bacterium, Yersinia pestis, tore across Eurasia. It infected people across the region and lingered for 2,000 years before disappearing.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

While we know that the Black Death bacterium spread in part via fleas in the 14th century, it’s unclear how the earlier strain spread so widely and over an extended period of time during the Bronze Age, from about 2900 to 500 B.C. Previous research suggested that the older Y. pestis strain hadn’t yet evolved to efficiently travel via fleas. But the common carriers of that earlier, long-lasting pestilence remained mysterious for millennia.

Now, scientists think they have identified a critical piece in the puzzle of that Bronze Age plague.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

An international team of researchers found Y. pestis DNA in the bones of a roughly 4,000-year-old domesticated sheep from Russia’s Southern Ural Mountains, a finding reported in Cell. The discovery offers an intriguing hint into origins of this elusive ancient pandemic.

Read more: “The Magic of Herding

“Our plague sheep gave us a breakthrough,” said study co-author Taylor Hermes, an archeologist at the University of Arkansas, in a statement. “We now see it as a dynamic between people, livestock, and some still unidentified ‘natural reservoir’ for it.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

This was a rare discovery—it’s difficult to find well-preserved animal remains from the Bronze Age because the archeological record of such material from that period mostly consists of ancient meal leftovers that were cooked and discarded, which degrades any genetic material within them. That’s why few research teams have reported intact pathogen DNA from ancient animals.

Hermes encountered the sheep skeleton during an ongoing study of ancient livestock DNA, which tracks how people shepherded domesticated goats, cattle, and sheep from the Fertile Crescent across Eurasia—movements that sparked empires and sustained nomadic communities.

He and his colleagues found the bones when poring over livestock samples dug up from this area of the Southern Ural Mountains in the 1980s and ’90s. “It was alarm bells for my team,” Hermes said. “This was the first time we had recovered the genome from Yersinia pestis in a non-human sample.” The sheep was excavated from a settlement that’s associated with the Sintashta people, a Bronze Age culture known for its early mastery of horse riding and bronze weapons, along with the construction of impressive walled cities.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Ultimately, the Bronze Age plague probably resulted from increasingly close contact between people and animals as they herded and lived among livestock across grasslands teeming with wild creatures like birds, deer, and rodents, the latter of which serves as the primary reservoir for plague today. The Sintashta people also interacted with various nearby communities, which potentially facilitated the person-to-person transmission of disease. While sheep likely don’t spread plague among themselves, people might have caught the disease while handling or consuming them.

This finding matters today, according to Hermes, by highlighting the risks of human disturbance to the delicate balance of natural ecosystems. “It’s important to have a greater respect for the forces of nature,” he said.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Lead image: Pixabay

  • Molly Glick

    Posted on

    Molly Glick is the newsletter editor of Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Paleontology

Hobbits May Have Been Victims of Climate Change
Article Sidebar Image
Paleontology

Millions of Years Ago These Animals Shaped the Arabian Sea
Article Sidebar Image
Psychology

This Common Personality Trait May Fuel Serial Killers
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now