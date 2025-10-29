You Might Be Loving Fluffy to Death

We’ve all seen them: Puppies pushed along in strollers. Cats parading in Halloween costumes custom made for them. Canines and felines so coddled and cuddled that even they know they’re more than just a companion animal.

But the rise of “fur baby culture” is a dangerous trend, breeding animal welfare problems and bilking well-intentioned humans out of millions of dollars per year. This is the warning issued in the recently published book Veterinary Controversies and Ethical Dilemmas, which contains dozens of essays edited by a quartet of veterinarians.

The path from wolf to domesticated hunting companion to purpose-bred working dog to pampered lap dog has been a long and winding one. The same goes for cats. But the latest chapter in the saga of these unique species, where pets are anthropomorphized into members of our families, has given birth to a culture of overdiagnosing and overtreating humanity’s best friends. Often, unnecessary and invasive procedures can actually compromise the health of pets, while pet parents seek to salve their consciences. Veterinary care and pet-related companies have evolved into substantial industries that continue to feed this culture.

“A few vets, us included, see the rise of the ‘fur baby’ as a huge problem for animals and their welfare,” Eddie Clutton, a veterinary anesthesiologist and editor of the book, said in a statement. “Some, perhaps many vets, as well as corporate shareholders, see the concept as a tremendously useful way in which to make loads of money.”

Pets are of course already a big business. According to a 2024 survey from the American Veterinary Medical Association, there are an estimated 89.7 million pet dogs and 73.8 million pet cats in the United States. Each dog owner spent an average of more than $1,700 per year on their canine companions in 2024, and each cat owner spent more than $1,300. A whopping 88.8 percent of dog owners and 84.7 percent of cat owners consider their pet to be a “member of the family.”

There is currently a double-edged sword of advancing veterinary medicine, as the book’s writers point out. It has led to a significant increase in the lifespans of most pets. “Better preventative [sic] medicine has allowed animals to reach old age,” said vet and wildlife researcher Tanya Stephens, who also edited the book. “However, longer lives may not necessarily be happier ones if the animal is riddled with old-age ailments and the owner and veterinarian are reluctant to say the last goodbye.”

Complicating matters for pet owners and their fur babies is an ecosystem of petcare influencers, who often share health and wellness tips for pets with little or no underlying scientific support or evidence.

Meanwhile, some U.S. veterinarians are noting an uptick in pet parents who are anti-vaccination for their animals. As the country’s top health officials peddle vaccine skepticism and seek to change long-standing vaccination schedules for human children, it appears the trend is being reflected in some vet clinics.

The enduring and unquestioning companionship gifted to us by our animal copilots deserves an approach to their care that strikes a balance between the quality of their lives and the quality of ours. Not too little and not too much should do us both best.

