The World According to Scientists

In Victorian England, one pastime among friends and family was to jot down your “Confessions”—answers to semi-serious questions of taste and principle. One day, in the spring of 1865, Karl Marx had a go. Several of his answers spotlight habits of the scientific mind. The quality you like best? Simplicity. The vice you hate most? Servility. Your motto? De omnibus dubitandum (“Doubt everything”).

These don’t exhaust the necessary ingredients of scientific thought, however; one would also have to include experimentation—that willingness to try things out for yourself. That quality is what unifies every sincere participant in the scientific enterprise. Each scientist has his or her own way of distilling its importance. We asked four of them—astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, geobiologist Hope Jahren, bioengineer Manu Prakash, and theoretical physicist Freeman Dyson—how they cultivate and explain that essential trait.

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Photograph by Bruce F Press / Wikicommons

Hope Jahren

Photograph by Matt Ching

Manu Prakash



Photograph by TED / Wikicommons

Freeman Dyson



Photo courtesy of Karol Jalochowski / YouTube

Brian Gallagher is the editor of Facts So Romantic, the Nautilus blog. Follow him on Twitter @brianscottg.

