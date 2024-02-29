Art+Science

Biology + Beyond

Cosmos

Culture

Earth

Life

Mind

Ocean

One Question

Quanta Abstractions

Science Philanthropy Alliance

Spark of Science

The Porthole

Women in Science & Engineering
Join
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

A Knockout Issue

Asteroids, boxing, and hallucinations, in the editor’s note from Print Issue 54.

  • By Kevin Berger
  • February 29, 2024
Article Lead Image

Science elucidates the ways of nature. And those ways are marvelous and strange and surprising. Spooky, too. Although “spooky” may not be the right word for the annihilation of Earth. In our cover story, “Here to Save the Day,” Christian Köberl, a professor of planetary geology, explains that Earth is “in the middle of a cosmic shooting gallery.” That could be a tagline for movies like Deep Impact, and “Here to Save the Day” has plenty of drama. But it’s time to take back the image of asteroids from Hollywood.

That’s exactly what writer Tom Vanderbilt does. You will read what the world’s top astronomers say about the likelihood of an asteroid crashing into us and learn what scientists and nations are doing to prevent it. I’m not saying you will come away from Tom’s absorbing article breathing a sigh of relief. But you will get the uplifting clarity that comes when science clears away myth and misinformation. Science doesn’t have the final word on nature. But it does help you make peace with uncertainty.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

The strange and surprising? That’s here, too. You will learn why your brain generates hallucinations when its expectations aren’t met. And you will encounter a new gravity theory that challenges Einstein. You will read a story about sperm that is so weird because A) Who in the world writes a whole article about sperm? B) Each tiny sperm has a will of its own in the battle for insemination. It must be cooperative one moment and competitive the next. Sperm, they gotta be smart.

And the marvelous? That’s Susan and Joe Sam, an elderly couple in Michigan for whom every day is Groundhog Day. For the past 20 years, Susan and Joe have been watching the groundhogs in their backyard. They aren’t scientists, but scientists who study groundhogs have learned plenty from Susan and Joe. You can’t read Brandon Keim’s article, “The Groundhog Watchers,” and see groundhogs as pests, even if they do treat themselves to a few tomatoes in your garden.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

There’s a school of thought that science journalism should stick to the facts. It’s no place to write about personal experiences, set a scene, portray characters. I disagree, and submit as evidence, “The Bittersweet Science.”

Author Mark MacNamara, who has Parkinson’s disease, puts on the gloves to find out whether “Rock Steady Boxing,” reputed to knock down Parkinson’s symptoms, is worth the fight. Mark’s personal experiences hold truths for everyone. Kimball Magoni, a clinical psychologist who also has Parkinson’s, tells Mark that camaraderie is the best medicine. Places like Rock Steady Boxing bring people who feel isolated back into the tribe. They help them build self-acceptance. When that happens for people with Parkinson’s, Magoni says, “then you don’t care what somebody at the next table in the restaurant thinks of your tremors.”

Mark’s article is the definition of how a disease doesn’t define a person. It’s not Mark MacNamara, the Parkinson’s victim, that you meet in the article, it’s Mark MacNamara, the journalist. Word for word, sentence for sentence, “The Bittersweet Science” is woven with acuity, compassion, poetry, and humor. That’s rare in journalism. And precisely why Nautilus publishes stories like “The Bittersweet Science.”

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

Humpback Whales Caught Humping
Article Sidebar Image
Evolution

Evolution Is Going According to God’s Plan
Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

Here to Save the Day!
close-icon Enjoy unlimited Nautilus articles, ad-free, for as little as $4.92/month. Join now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Join to continue reading.

Access unlimited ad-free articles, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member. Enjoy bonus content, exclusive products and events, and more — all while supporting independent journalism.

Join now