In the movie The Martian, Matt Damon’s character (botanist Mark Watley) finds himself stranded on Mars. With any rescue months away and food supplies dwindling, he decides to do what he does best—grow some plants. Watley mixes the Martian soil with fertilizer provided by the crew’s waste and plants potatoes.

It’s a good plan (spoiler alert: it worked). Potatoes are both nutritionally dense and provide a high number of calories per unit of land (they’re also versatile and delicious). According to a new study published in npj Microgravity, they may even be able to feed future lunar colonists.

Read more: “How Potatoes Shaped the Genes of the First People to Grow Them”

To establish a baseline for best lunar farming practices, a team of botanists from Oregon State University relied on simulated moon soil, or regolith. Unlike the living soil here on Earth, moon dirt isn’t exactly conducive to plant growth—it’s nutrient-poor and contains higher levels of toxic heavy metals. So to give the regolith a little boost, they mixed it with various amounts of vermicompost (an organic fertilizer produced by red wiggler worms) as well as additional nitrogen.

Subscribe to skip ads Advertisement

The team tested five varieties of simulated lunar soil, some that mimicked low-lying lunar mares and some that mimicked the highlands. As a control, they used soil from Hermiston, Oregon, which has one of the highest yields of potatoes globally (there goes your reputation, Idaho).

The team found that the optimum mix was 30 percent vermicompost and 70 percent regolith. Potatoes grown in this soil were the best match for those grown in good ol’ Hermiston, Oregon dirt. Lower levels of the fertilizer (5 to 15 percent) yielded stunted tubers, dwarfed leaves, and shriveled roots. (Which region of the moon the regolith simulated—highland versus lowland didn’t seem to make much of a difference.)

Looking at the chemical composition of the potatoes, the researchers found they were nutritionally similar to those grown on Earth. In fact, the vermicompost seems to have provided some protection against heavy metals like copper in the regolith.

“We found that potatoes can complete their entire life cycle in simulated lunar soil when supplemented with organic matter,” study author Aymeric Goyer said in a statement. “That’s an important step toward developing reliable food production systems that could support long-term human exploration of the Moon.”

Subscribe to skip ads Advertisement

Of course, these findings mean future lunar farmers will have to bring vermicompost or something like it to kick-start their agricultural project. But once they get started, they can resupply using their own organic material. After all, as the fictional Mark Watley discovered, astronauts make pretty good fertilizer producers.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead Image: Sean Nealon, Oregon State University