Facts So Romantic On Biology

How Coronavirus Mutations Arise and New Variants Emerge

Posted By Maki Naro & Diana Kwon on Mar 15, 2021


This piece was produced in cooperation with the Nib.

Maki Naro is an award-winning feral cartoonist and science communicator. You can reliably find him online, where he tweets from the handle @sciencecomic

Diana Kwon is a freelance science journalist based in Berlin, Germany. She primarily covers the life sciences and health, and her work has appeared in Scientific AmericanThe ScientistNatureKnowable Magazine and many other publications.

This article originally appeared in Knowable Magazine, an independent journalistic endeavor from Annual Reviews. Sign up for the newsletter.


 

How Coronavirus Mutations Arise and New Variants Emerge

Most Recent Entries

See All

Current Issue

See Full Issue

Mind_THUMB
Join the Discussion

Related Issue

098: Mind

Think about it

See Full Issue

Related Facts So Romantic