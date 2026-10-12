Can GLP-1s Slow Aging?

GLP-1 medications are wildly popular for shedding excess weight, but they seem to offer a wide-range of ancillary health benefits, too. Early studies show they improve kidney function, bolster our cardiovascular systems, and even help curb addiction. Could they also help slow the effects of aging?

The answer is a resounding yes, according to the drug companies that manufacture and sell them.

Read more: “Is This Metabolic Molecule from Pythons the Next Big Weight-Loss Drug?”

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk (the makers of tirzepatide and semaglutide, respectively) announced last week that their drugs are also associated with a reduction in biological age. (The “biological age” is the age as measured by molecular clocks, which typically track epigenetic changes in a series of genes, including those involved in metabolic pathways.)

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Representatives from both companies unveiled data at the 13th annual Aging Research & Drug Discovery conference showing that people taking the drugs have molecular ages two to three years younger (compared to those who took only placebos). Measures from a molecular clock that tracks proteins related to the heart showed a four-year reduction.

Does that mean these drugs can really slow aging?

It’s hard to say. The data, which was gathered during clinical trials for the medications, has yet to be analyzed by a third-party and the findings haven’t undergone peer review. Additionally, the trials were conducted in those who were already overweight and diabetic, not healthy adults. Finally, GLP-1s are relatively new (as are molecular clocks), and any research showing significant longevity benefits will likely take some time.

Still, there’s reason to believe these drugs may offer hope for lengthening our lifespans. Again, GLP-1s have effects that extend beyond weight loss, acting on different organ systems. Unfortunately, they have side effects as well, and some of them—like muscle loss—could cause additional problems.

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It’s going to take some time—and some research conducted by people whose paychecks aren’t signed by drug companies—to find out for sure.

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