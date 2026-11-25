Thanksgiving is upon us, which means it’s time for single people to suffer through awkward questions about why they’re not in a relationship. The good news is that anyone who finds themselves in that uncomfortable position can now refer their nosy relatives to two new studies about singlehood published in this week.

In the first study, sociologists examined what personality traits were linked to being single. They used data from 14 waves of a large-scale longitudinal study in Germany that tracked changes in the big five personality traits and romantic relationship status over time.

Read more: “When Dating Algorithms Can Watch You Blush”

They found that personality traits that stayed stable were more likely to predict relationship status than those that shifted over time. Those who scored higher in openness to experience tended to fly solo for longer, an association that was more pronounced in women. People who were more extroverted, conscientious, and agreeable, on the other hand, were more likely to be coupled up. Men who were more extroverted were particularly more likely to have partners. Importantly, the researchers stressed that no one personality type is fated to any romantic relationship status, single or otherwise.

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The team also looked at the “Dark Triad” of personality traits: narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism. People with higher levels of psychopathy and narcissistic admiration (the tendency to self-promote for social status) were less likely to be in a relationship. But those who scored higher for Machiavellianism were more likely to be in a relationship (although there was no data on how happy those relationships were).

“We often assume that single people are all in the same situation, but the reality is much more complex,” Elyakim Kislev of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, author of both studies, said in a statement. “Personality may help explain why some people are more likely to be single, but it does not tell us whether they are happy. To understand that, we also need to consider how people experience singlehood and the expectations society places on them.”

To do exactly that—that is, to investigate how satisfied singles were with their lives—Kislev turned to survey data from more than 5,000 single adults aged 30 and up from five countries (the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Mexico, and Spain). Kislev focused on two conflicting aspects of singlehood: the sense of freedom that comes from not being tied down and the social stigma some people feel as a result of being uncoupled.

In all five countries, single people who viewed their lives as more free and independent also reported higher satisfaction with their singlehood. On the other hand, those who said they experienced more pressure to be in a relationship or endured prejudice for not being one were less satisfied with their lives.

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Called “singlism” (a term coined in 2005), these perceived negative attitudes toward the uncoupled leave a mark on how they view their lives. Kislev found that people who experienced singlism were less happy to be alone in all five countries, even after taking into account their overall satisfaction levels.

So the next time prying relatives try to meddle in your romantic affairs, just remind them they’re being singlist. It might at least buy you enough time to extricate yourself from the conversation.

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