How Neanderthals Kept Our Ancestors Warm

Beneath a Medieval castle in Ranis, Germany, a cave sheltered the remains of six humans who died more than 45,000 years ago. Not long ago, scientists sequenced their genomes—the oldest known set of Homo sapiens DNA ever found in Europe. Not much is known about what the lives of these ancient people were like. But this much seems certain: They were probably very cold.

To stay alive in an Ice-Age environment more akin to present-day Siberia than Germany, the early humans—a mother, daughter, and four distant cousins—would have needed cultural and physical traits foreign to their ancestors in Africa. They likely wrapped themselves in hides and furs culled from woolly rhinoceroses, reindeer, and other big game killed on the steppes of their frigid home. Fire would have been important.

The recent analysis of the ancient DNA, derived from 13 bone fragments, suggests these early humans adapted to their icy surroundings with physical traits passed on by their former mates: Neanderthals. The results, reported in Nature last month, identified large segments of Neanderthal DNA in the human genome. A similar study published the same month in Science shows how Neanderthals helped keep some modern human ancestors warm. Both studies offer further evidence of how Neanderthal DNA helped those ancestors survive.

Neanderthal genes were passed on to humans that helped them spread across the world.

Early humans and Neanderthals hooked up outside of Africa, including in Europe, from about 50,000 to 43,000 years ago. (They mated in the Middle East as far back as 100,000 years ago.) In the recent Science paper, researchers show that Neanderthal genes related to skin color, metabolism, and immune function seemed to be the most common across the sample of early humans.

“Because Neanderthals were living outside of Africa for several thousand years before modern humans arrived there, they presumably were adapted to the climate and adapted to life outside Africa,” says geneticist Manjusha Chintalapati, a former postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Berkeley, who is now at the company Ancestry DNA. “So when Neanderthals and humans interbred, genes were passed on to humans that helped them adapt to that climate and spread across the world.”

Similar findings have been reported before in other papers. But none had ever examined such a large sample of human DNA. The authors of the Science paper examined 59 previously sequenced ancient Homo sapiens who lived in Europe and Western and Central Asia over the past 45,000 years, and the complete genomes of 300 contemporary humans.

“The novelty in our study comes from the fact that we looked at these Neanderthal ancestry segments in all samples,” Chintalapati says. “Our study shows that these regions were at high frequency since probably a hundred generations after the initial event. So that was probably quite beneficial to humans.” The Neanderthal variants related to skin color conferred lighter skin, which likely made it easier to absorb vitamin D—crucial for bone health—in conditions of low sunlight.

Thanks to molecular biologist Svante Pääbo, we’ve known since 2010 that most early humans and Neanderthals were more than just neighbors. The pioneering researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, in Germany, sequenced the first Neanderthal genome and subsequently won a Nobel Prize for the innovations that allowed him to do so. At the time, the revelation of crossbreeding surprised the world. But it also explained the origins of large chunks of DNA found at that time in humans of European ancestry, which were entirely absent in those native to Africa—chunks far too varied to have evolved gradually in humans on their own. Today scientists estimate that most present-day human genomes, including those of people living in Africa, contain at least some Neanderthal DNA.

Tony Capra, an evolutionary genomics professor at the University of California, San Francisco, has no doubt that a small portion of Neanderthal DNA likely made a big difference in Ice-Age Europe. He has spent the last decade combining high-powered computational techniques, genetic sequencing, and medical records databanks to analyze the effects of Neanderthal DNA on contemporary humans.

The most powerful genetic Neanderthal signals found to date have been in the immune system.

He has found, among other things, that the DNA affecting metabolic pathways—biochemical reactions linked together in a cell—changed the way most modern humans break down fat. Since the game these humans hunted in colder climes tended to have fatty deposits to keep them warm, genetic variants that might have helped early humans more quickly process fat for energy would have given them an edge.

Neanderthal DNA also likely helped modern humans survive threats that went beyond the challenges of the cold climate. One intriguing variant identified by Capra in 2016 relates to blood clotting. Using medical records, Capra and his team linked the variant to thrombosis, which can increase the risk of a heart attack or cancer.

But it’s not hard to imagine how humans might have benefited from having it, says Chris Stringer, an evolutionary anthropologist at London’s Natural History Museum. Life was rough then. “People were hunting dangerous animals,” Stringer says. “They were working with sharp stones for tools that could cut them. Women were giving birth without medical support. [They] picked [the variant] up because to have a gene that actually sped up the process of blood clotting was good news 50,000 years ago.” But modern sedentary lifestyles and longer lives come with a great risk of thrombosis.

The variant, which also would have reduced the risk of infection by quickly sealing wounds, is just one of many that helped the body fight environmental pathogens, Stringer says. The most powerful genetic Neanderthal signals found to date have been in the immune system. Since Homo sapiens evolved in Africa, most of the natural defenses to pathogens and parasites they developed were endemic to the local conditions. Neanderthals had evolved defenses against microscopic threats in the new environment.

The conspicuous absence of Neanderthal genes suggests they were weeded out by the evolutionary process.

Most of the Neanderthal immune variants that persist in the genomes of humans code for certain proteins, known as human leukocyte antigens, that get expressed on the surface of most cells. These molecules bind to small fragments of compounds within the cell, and then display them on the cell surface. The compounds on display serve as identification markers, allowing patrolling immune cells to identify bodily threats and mount an immune response when pathogens are detected.

The immune system is among the fastest evolving parts of the body, and it benefits from having lots of genetic variation, “especially genetic variation from people that have seen different kinds of viruses or pathogens,” Stringer says. “Neanderthals had been living in Asia and Europe for hundreds of thousands of years before modern humans ever got there. And so by interbreeding within Neanderthals, we got some genetic variants that were preadapted to the pathogens and environments that they were living in.”

It’s hard to say how much credit Neanderthal genes should get for any single useful trait. “Even when we look at some of these positive effects, we can’t really say that we should thank Neanderthals entirely for some new adaptation,” Capra says. “They contributed some genetic variation that is a small fraction of all the genetic variation that controls that trait. So a lot of these traits I’m talking about, there are hundreds or thousands of different parts of the genome that influence them, and Neanderthals contribute a few of those.”

For Capra, the most interesting finding in the recent Science paper wasn’t what Neanderthal DNA did for some non-African early humans but what it failed to do. Vast stretches of the human genome—segments associated with essential biological functions, like sexual reproduction and social interactions—were entirely devoid of Neanderthal DNA, Capra says.

The conspicuous absence of Neanderthal genes suggests they were selected against, weeded out by the evolutionary process. And the speed with which that happened, he says, suggests those who inherited those genes were at a profound disadvantage and perished. What wasn’t working? Genes involved in male fertility, including many expressed in testis or on the X chromosome, are mostly without Neanderthal DNA. For Capra, this suggests that male hybrids may have been less fertile.

The results had Capra wondering what it was about humans, the ways they thought and behaved, that allowed them to survive when so many of their fellow hominins fell. Did Neanderthals have to die out? We may never know. But at least we’re seeing more clearly how Neanderthals live on today.

