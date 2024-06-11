Introducing the Nautilus Summer Reading List

There’s no better vacation for the mind than a great book. At Nautilus, we’re lucky to come across multitudes each year—whether it’s a meditation on noise, a dive into new theories of life, or a fresh look at our familiar moon. Many of these we feature in our pages, as conversations with the authors, musings on their “3 Greatest Revelations” in writing their book, or a short selection from the book itself.

We assembled some of our favorites from the past year—a curated, expansive, and sometimes-quirky reading list for your summer. Enjoy!

1. How Life Works: A User’s Guide to the New Biology by Philip Ball

The University of Chicago Press

You can read more from Philip Ball about the nature of life here.

2. Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution by Cat Bohannon

Alfred A. Knopf

Read an interview with Eve author Cat Bohannon by fellow author Lucy Cooke.

Random House

Read an excerpt from Our Moon and check out author Rebecca Boyle’s “3 Greatest Revelations” while writing.

4. Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet by Ben Goldfarb

W. W. Norton & Company

Read the “3 Greatest Revelations” author Ben Goldfarb experienced while writing it.

5. Book of Noises: Notes on the Auraculous by Caspar Henderson

The University of Chicago Press

Read an excerpt from Book of Noises about onomatopoeia and the origin of language.

6. Uncertain: The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Unsure by Maggie Jackson

Prometheus Books

Read the “3 Greatest Revelations” author Maggie Jackson experienced while writing it.

7. We Loved It All: A Memory of Life by Lydia Millet

W. W. Norton & Company

Read an excerpt from We Loved it All.

8. Why We Remember: Unlocking Memory’s Power to Hold on to What Matters by Charan Ranganath

Doubleday

9. Every Living Thing: The Great and Deadly Race to Know All Life by Jason Roberts

Random House

Read an excerpt from Every Living Thing.

10. Determined: A Science of Life Without Free Will by Robert Sapolsky

Penguin Press

Read more about the thorny issue of free will here.