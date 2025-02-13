Art+Science

Biology + Beyond

Cosmos

Culture

Earth

Life

Mind

Ocean

One Question

Quanta Abstractions

Rewilding
science at the ballot box

Science at the Ballot Box

Science Philanthropy Alliance

Spark of Science

The Kinship Issue

The Porthole

The Reality Issue

The Rebel Issue

Women in Science & Engineering
Join
ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Out from the Darkness

A winning photograph shows a shadowy image of an elusive bear

  • By Liz Lindqwister
  • Photo by Santiago Monroy García
Article Lead Image
Sign up for the free Nautilus newsletter:
science and culture for people who love beautiful writing.
NL – Article speedbump
Explore

An elusive Andean bear emerges from the shadowy undergrowth of Colombia’s highland rainforests. Eyes narrowed with intense focus and an inky black paw outstretched, the massive ursid—nicknamed Nariz de Calavera (Skull Nose)—appears ready to pounce on the photographer.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Fortunately for Santiago Monroy García, the picture was taken with an elaborate system of camera traps that allowed him to observe and photograph the bear from a distance, and without significant disturbance to its natural habitat. Monroy García, whose image won the “Animals” category of the Close Up Photographer of the Year competition, noted that the frigid temperatures, dense foliage, and humidity of the Ecopalacio Nature Reserve actually helped generate this shot: A few raindrops on the camera lens created subtle textures and blurs that rendered the bear in sharp focus, giving its surroundings a dreamlike, haunted appearance.

Monroy García made several failed attempts before capturing this shot. Intensely shy and solitary by nature, Andean bears are the only known ursids native to South America and are dwindling in numbers, largely due to habitat fragmentation, agriculture, and poaching. Though relatively little is known about the bears, recent photography-based research efforts have shed light on previously undocumented behaviors. In a study published late last year, researchers used collared cameras to trace Andean bears’ activities, providing a unique “bear’s-eye-view” of the mammal’s environment. Scientists recorded novel insights about their feeding preferences, canopy-based mating practices, and a rare instance of infanticide and cannibalization.

Despite the fact that fewer than 18,000 Andean bears remain in South America, these mammals have managed to capture the imagination of cultures worldwide. This species, called ukuku in the Quechua language, has historically held spiritual and cultural significance for Andean peoples. And in England, the beloved Paddington Bear is, himself, an Andean bear who claimed to have emerged from the dark forests of Peru—much like Nariz de Calavera, pictured here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
  • Liz Lindqwister

    Posted on

    Liz Lindqwister is a writer originally from Peoria, Illinois. Her reporting on tech, culture, and history has appeared in the San Francisco Standard, STANFORD Magazine, the Library of Congress, and Vox’s Today Explained. A historian by training, Lindqwister holds degrees in early American studies from Stanford University and Cambridge University.

Article Sidebar Image
Microbiology

The Unnatural History of Bird Flu
Article Sidebar Image
Neuroscience

The Hallucinatory Thoughts of the Dying Mind
Article Sidebar Image
Neuroscience

When Other People’s Chewing Causes You Pain
ADVERTISEMENT
close-icon Enjoy unlimited Nautilus articles, ad-free, for less than $5/month. Join now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now