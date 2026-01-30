ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Sex Changes the Brains of Male Mice

“What surprised us here was the clarity of the signal”

  • By Jake Currie
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Sex differences in the structure of the brain are well-documented, hotly debated, and ultimately, kind of fuzzy. In humans, at least, they tend to be subtle with plenty of overlap in the bell curves between the sexes. The same is true for mice, but neurologists recently discovered one area in the little critters’ brains that shows a striking difference in males and females. They published their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Tamar Licht and Dan Rokni of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, identified a small cluster of cells that displays a fascinating pattern of activity in males and females. Located in the medial amygdala, an area of the brain that plays a major role in social and reproductive behavior, this previously unknown cluster acts like a kind of neural switch. In female mice, the area is always active, but in male mice, it toggles off when they reach sexual maturity and then back on again after mating.

“Most sex differences in the brain are subtle and distributed,” Licht explained in a statement. “What surprised us here was the clarity of the signal. This is a discrete group of neurons that behaves almost like a biological switch, reflecting sex and social state in a very robust way.” 

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Read more: “The Science Behind Better Visualizing Brain Function

In other words, it’s possible to tell if a male mouse is a virgin just by looking at its brain activity. 

To uncover the mechanism behind the switch, the team removed the testes and ovaries of mice. Surprisingly, the on/off switch still worked, meaning sex hormones weren’t the culprits. They then administered prolactin, a hormone released post-mating, to virgin male mice and discovered that it did, in fact, activate the switch. However, when they administered a chemical to block prolactin activity in male mice after mating, the switch still activated, suggesting there’s more to the story. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

So what does this switch do? 

Interestingly, it was only active when male mice were housed together with their female mates. When they were separated, the neural cluster toggled off again. The researchers think it could be involved in the neural circuitry that triggers behavioral changes in mice once they become fathers, including suppressed infanticidal behavior. 

They say fatherhood changes a man, turns out it changes a mouse, too.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Kampol Taepanich / Shutterstock

  • Jake Currie

    Posted on

    Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Article Sidebar Image
Health

The Devastating Disease Neglected for Decades
Article Sidebar Image
History

Recreating the Smells of History
Article Sidebar Image
Health

The First Time Tobacco Executives Admitted Smoking Is Bad for You
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now