The Cellist and the Physicist

What happens when you bring together two people from different fields of expertise for a conversation? In a new series on Nautilus, The Intersection, we aim to find out.

Nautilus is all about bringing you fresh perspectives. What better way to do that, we thought, than to spark conversations between scientists and artists, and between scientists from separate disciplines.

Intersections between people from diverse fields of knowledge are well known to ignite creative approaches to perennial problems. We want to put you in the room with brilliant people and watch the creative sparks fly.

The first of our monthly video podcasts is a conversation between renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Fabiola Gianotti, Director-General of CERN, the largest particle physics laboratory in the world. In a passionate and personal conversation, the cellist and physicist explore the similarities at the heart of their remarkable accomplishments. Watch below.