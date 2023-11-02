Audio Feature: The Puzzle of Free Will

The puzzle of free will has captivated some of the deepest thinkers from Aristotle to the present day. Some are certain free will is real; others are equally sure it’s an illusion. And others worry that the problem is so multifaceted there can be no simple answer. This Nautilus broadcast explores the problem of free will, with insights from neuroscientist Kevin Mitchell, biologist and neurologist Robert Sapolsky, physicist Sean Carroll, and philosopher Jenann Ismael.

