Art+Science

Biology + Beyond

Cosmos

Culture

Earth

Life

Mind

Ocean

One Question

Quanta Abstractions

Science Philanthropy Alliance

Spark of Science

The Porthole

Women in Science & Engineering
Join
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Audio Feature: The Puzzle of Free Will

Tune in to an exploration of one of the great quandaries in science and philosophy.

  • By Dan Falk
  • November 2, 2023
Article Lead Image
Explore

The puzzle of free will has captivated some of the deepest thinkers from Aristotle to the present day. Some are certain free will is real; others are equally sure it’s an illusion. And others worry that the problem is so multifaceted there can be no simple answer. This Nautilus broadcast explores the problem of free will, with insights from neuroscientist Kevin Mitchell, biologist and neurologist Robert Sapolsky, physicist Sean Carroll, and philosopher Jenann Ismael.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Lead image: Jorm Sangsorn / Shutterstock

Be sure and read Dan Falk’s Nautilus  article, “Yes, We Have Free Will. No, We Absolutely Do Not.”

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
  • Dan Falk

    Posted on November 2, 2023

    Dan Falk (@danfalk) is a science journalist and broadcaster based in Toronto. His books include The Science of Shakespeare and In Search of Time.

Article Sidebar Image
Neuroscience

Yes, We Have Free Will. No, We Absolutely Do Not
Article Sidebar Image
Geoscience

Earth’s Core Has a Gas Leak
Article Sidebar Image
Philosophy

Who Speaks for the Whales? 
close-icon Enjoy unlimited Nautilus articles, ad-free, for as little as $4.92/month. Join now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Join to continue reading.

Access unlimited ad-free articles, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member. Enjoy bonus content, exclusive products and events, and more — all while supporting independent journalism.

Join now