Originally proposed by Francis Crick (of Watson and Crick) in 1958, the central dogma of molecular biology states that information flows from DNA to RNA to protein. Now, in a new study published in Innovation Life, experts on aging have proposed a new central dogma of aging.

For fans of the original central dogma, this new framework has plenty to love. It builds on the trusty DNA → RNA → protein scaffold and adds a fourth layer: metabolites. These small molecules are the end products and intermediaries of the cellular processes that keep you alive, like glucose, ATP, pyruvic acid, and many, many, many more. All four are governed by three processes: anabolism (building up), modification, and catabolism (breaking down).

Read more: “Can GLP-1s Slow Aging?”

Unlike the traditional central dogma, information within this model flows in multiple directions and problems in one layer can affect the others. As we get older, this interdependent network deteriorates. Take damaged DNA, for example. Faulty genetic material can lead to RNA transcriptional errors, activate inflammation pathways, lead to faulty proteins that occupy cellular recycling processes and throw a wrench into metabolism, etc. Metabolites can then feedback on genetic control via epigenetics. When the four-layer system slips out of balance over time, problems stack up.

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Of course, no one ages in a vacuum. So surrounding the four layers is the exposome—the environmental factors that influence the system. These factors can be anything from oxygen and hormones on a micro level to diet, sleep, and pollution on a macro level.

You may be curious why we don’t already have a model for understanding aging, and the truth is we do. The Hallmarks of Aging catalogs a dozen changes that occur in our bodies as we age, like stem cell exhaustion, poorer nutrient sensing, mitochondrial dysfunction, and more.

So why do we need a new one?

According to the team, this new framework offers a more comprehensive understanding of aging and “a novel lens” for “combating aging and age-related decline,” as they write. The researchers characterize the Hallmarks as a kind of parallel checklist that focuses more on DNA changes, largely omitting metabolites and RNA. Under this new model, aging is a complex series of conversations between every part of our cellular machinery.

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While it’s still largely hypothetical, it could help explain why single-target aging interventions continue to miss the mark. The bottom line is: Our bodies are complicated machines, aging is a complicated process, and a holistic approach may be our best bet for understanding how to stay healthy into our golden years.

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Lead Image: Natalia / Adobe Stock