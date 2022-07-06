logo

Print Edition 41

  • By Liz Greene
  • July 6, 2022
Issue 41 of the Nautilus print edition combines some of the best content from our issues on Change and Excavation. It includes contributions from biologist Bob Goldstein, award-winning science writer Lina Zeldovich, psychology professor Steven Pinker, and more. This issue also features a new illustration by Jorge Colombo.

