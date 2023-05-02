Art+Science

Print Edition 48

  • By Liz Greene
  • May 2, 2023
Issue 48 of the Nautilus print edition combines some of the best content from our January and February 2023 online issues. It includes contributions from science writer Amanda Gefter,  astrophysicist Paul M. Sutter,  physician Rahul Parikh, author Philip Ball, and more. This issue also features a new illustration by Deena So’Oteh.

