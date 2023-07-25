Art+Science

Print Edition 49

  • By Liz Greene
  • July 25, 2023
Article Lead Image

Issue 49 of the Nautilus print edition combines some of the best content from our March and April 2023 online issues. It includes contributions from emergency physician and writer Clayton Dalton,  science journalist Rachel E. Gross,  astrophysicist Sean Raymond, author Danna Staaf, and more. This issue also features a new illustration by Sam Chivers.

Article Lead Image
Psychology

Bummer: Popular Happiness Strategies Are a Bust
Article Lead Image
Astronomy

The Shiniest Planet Has Clouds of Metal and Glass
Article Lead Image
Physics

The Day Oppenheimer Feared He Might Blow Up the World
