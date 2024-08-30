Art+Science

Join
Print Edition 57: The Reality Issue

  • By Liz Greene
Article Lead Image
Issue 57 of the Nautilus print edition is our Reality Issue. It includes contributions from Google VP/Fellow Blaise Agüera y Arcas, theoretical physicist Vijay Balasubramanian, philosopher of science Patricia Palacios, composer Michael Hersch, and more.  This issue also features new illustrations by Tim O’Brien.

