Print Edition 58

Issue 58 of the Nautilus print edition combines some of the best content from our September andOctober 2024 online issues. It includes contributions from quantum gravity physicist Fotini Markopoulou, geoscientist Marcia Bjornerud, anthropologist Harvey Whitehouse, and more. This issue also features new illustrations by Ellen Weinstein and Mark Belan, as well as a comic by Ken Krimstein.
An Earthy Fallen StarThe strange mushroom that puffs life into forests around the world.
Inside an Exploded StarCassiopeia A gets a close-up.
Automatic for the OceansA rock trio on the rise is raising environmental awareness.
Forest for the Trees—Why We Recognize Faces & ConstellationsA Ganado-style Navajo rugNational Park Service Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now . For many thousands of years, and across cultures around the world, symmetry has been seen as beautiful. The mirror-image accuracy of the Parthenon is seen also in the Taj Mahal and the geometric patterns of traditional Navajo […]