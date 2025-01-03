Art+Science

Biology + Beyond

Cosmos

Culture

Earth

Life

Mind

Ocean

One Question

Quanta Abstractions

Rewilding
science at the ballot box

Science at the Ballot Box

Science Philanthropy Alliance

Spark of Science

The Kinship Issue

The Porthole

The Reality Issue

The Rebel Issue

Women in Science & Engineering
Join
ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Print Edition 59: The Kinship Issue

  • By Liz Greene
Article Lead Image
Sign up for the free Nautilus newsletter:
science and culture for people who love beautiful writing.
NL – Article speedbump

Issue 59 of the Nautilus print edition is our Kinship Issue. It includes contributions from philosopher Helen de Cruz, author Philip Ball, anthropologist Harvey Whitehouse, science writer Veronique Greenwood, and more.  This issue also features new illustrations by Aad Goudappel.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
Article Sidebar Image
Environment

Breaking a Cycle of Apocalypse
Article Sidebar Image
Environment

Scent Makes a Place
Article Sidebar Image
Psychology

Why Do Some People Look Like Their Dogs?
ADVERTISEMENT
close-icon Enjoy unlimited Nautilus articles, ad-free, for less than $5/month. Join now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now