Print Edition 59: The Kinship Issue

Issue 59 of the Nautilus print edition is our Kinship Issue. It includes contributions from philosopher Helen de Cruz, author Philip Ball, anthropologist Harvey Whitehouse, science writer Veronique Greenwood, and more. This issue also features new illustrations by Aad Goudappel.
Sign up for the free Nautilus newsletter:
science and culture for people who love beautiful writing.
-
Breaking a Cycle of ApocalypseJohn Larison’s new novel The Ancients suggests some societies are built for cataclysm
-
An Earthy Fallen StarThe strange mushroom that puffs life into forests around the world.
-
Inside an Exploded StarCassiopeia A gets a close-up.
-
Automatic for the OceansA rock trio on the rise is raising environmental awareness.
-
Join Nautilus Live—Get the Truth About Sun ExposureJoin us at noon on Monday, June 9, when editor in chief Michael Segal will host a live video chat with award-winning journalist and NYU professor, Jessica Seigel about her latest Nautilus piece, “America Is Getting the Science of Sun Exposure Wrong.” Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now . There […]