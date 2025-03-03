Art+Science

Print Edition 60

  • By Liz Greene
Issue 60 of the Nautilus print edition combines some of the best content from our January and February 2025 online issues. Our cover story is a deep dive into wolf reintroduction in the American Northwest—and what we did to the wolves to make it happen—by editor at large Kevin Berger. This issue also includes contributions from theoretical physicist Sabine Hossenfelder, author Florence Williams, science journalist Brandon Keim, and more. And, this issue features a new illustration by Jorge Colombo.

