Print Edition 60

Issue 60 of the Nautilus print edition combines some of the best content from our January and February 2025 online issues. Our cover story is a deep dive into wolf reintroduction in the American Northwest—and what we did to the wolves to make it happen—by editor at large Kevin Berger. This issue also includes contributions from theoretical physicist Sabine Hossenfelder, author Florence Williams, science journalist Brandon Keim, and more. And, this issue features a new illustration by Jorge Colombo.
Sign up for the free Nautilus newsletter:
science and culture for people who love beautiful writing.
-
Breaking a Cycle of ApocalypseJohn Larison’s new novel The Ancients suggests some societies are built for cataclysm
-
An Earthy Fallen StarThe strange mushroom that puffs life into forests around the world.
-
Inside an Exploded StarCassiopeia A gets a close-up.
-
Automatic for the OceansA rock trio on the rise is raising environmental awareness.
-
Join Nautilus Live—Get the Truth About Sun ExposureJoin us at noon on Monday, June 9, when editor in chief Michael Segal will host a live video chat with award-winning journalist and NYU professor, Jessica Seigel about her latest Nautilus piece, “America Is Getting the Science of Sun Exposure Wrong.” Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now . There […]