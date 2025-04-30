ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Print Edition 61: The Animal Issue

  • By Liz Greene
Article Lead Image
Sign up for the free Nautilus newsletter:
science and culture for people who love beautiful writing.
NL – Article speedbump

Thought-provoking science stories.

No-brainer intro price.

Thought-provoking science stories.

No-brainer intro price.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join

Issue 61 of the Nautilus print edition is our Animal Issue. It includes contributions from pollution ecologist Chris Cosma, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Powers, science writer Brandon Keim, philosopher Eva Meijer, and more.  This issue also features new illustrations by Mathias Ball.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
Article Sidebar Image
Genetics

Reclaiming Samples of Ourselves
Article Sidebar Image
Arts

Manta Rays at Play
Article Sidebar Image
Environment

A New Story for Malta
ADVERTISEMENT

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now