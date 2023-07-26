The Unbelievable Untangling Worms

Living matter can get all tangled up. Biological filaments and fibers, critical building blocks of complex matter, may braid and wind around one another like tango performers engaged in a dance. Think of chromosomal DNA. Or the root networks of plants. And have you ever seen a writhing blob of 50,000 worms?

Given their tricky geometry, how to quickly unravel such biological tangles has posed a historically knotty problem for scientists. To try to solve this problem, researchers in the Bhamla Lab, a biomolecular engineering lab at Georgia Institute of Technology led by Saad Bhamla, conducted an experimental and theoretical study. They enlisted California blackworms, which can get so tangled up with each other, over a span of minutes, it can be hard to see how they would come apart. And yet, if they sense danger, they can untangle themselves in just milliseconds.

The comic below, ​​created by artist Jordan Collver, describes the lab’s findings, which were recently published in a paper in Science, “Ultrafast reversible self-assembly of living tangled matter.”

