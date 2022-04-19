What Regret Tells Us

The feeling you could have made a different choice only arises because you have free will. A graphic explanation.

Uta Frith is known for her research on autism and dyslexia. She was listed in 2014 as among the 200 most eminent psychologists of the modern era. She is Emeritus Professor of Cognitive Development at the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience at University College London. She is a member of the Senate of the Leopoldina, the German National Academy of Sciences, and a Foreign Associate of the NAS. Uta was chair of the Diversity Committee at the Royal Society from 2015-2018 and has raised awareness of the value of diversity in making group decisions.

Chris Frith is Emeritus Professor of Neuropsychology at the Wellcome Centre for Human Neuroimaging at University College London, Visiting Professor at the Interacting Minds Centre, Aarhus University, and Honorary Research Fellow at the Institute of Philosophy, University of London. He is a pioneer in the application of brain imaging to the study of mental processes. In 2016, he was listed among the top 10 most influential brain scientists of the modern era by Science. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and of the British Academy.

Alex Frith has been a children’s non-fiction author since 2005. Working exclusively for Usborne Publishing, he has written over 50 books.

Daniel Locke is an artist and graphic novelist based in Brighton, United Kingdom. Since 2013 much of his work has been informed and shaped by the discoveries of contemporary science. He’s worked with Nobrow, Arts Council England, The Wellcome Trust, and The National Trust.

Copyright © 2022 by Uta Frith, Chris Frith, Alex Frith, and Daniel Locke. From the book Two Heads: A Graphic Exploration of How Our Brains Work with Other Brains by Uta Frith, Chris Frith, and Alex Frith and illustrated by Daniel Locke to be published by Scribner, an Imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc. Printed by permission.

