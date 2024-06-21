Print Edition 55: The Rebel Issue

Issue 55 of the Nautilus print edition is our Rebel Issue. It includes contributions from science writer Elena Kazamia, astrophysicist Paul M. Sutter, film producer Namir Khaliq, philosopher Jonathon Keats, and more. This issue also features new illustrations by Angie Wang and Mark Belan.
Inside an Exploded StarCassiopeia A gets a close-up.
Automatic for the OceansA rock trio on the rise is raising environmental awareness.
Join Nautilus Live—Get the Truth About Sun ExposureJoin us at noon on Monday, June 9, when editor in chief Michael Segal will host a live video chat with award-winning journalist and NYU professor, Jessica Seigel about her latest Nautilus piece, “America Is Getting the Science of Sun Exposure Wrong.” There are two ways to participate. You can send us your questions before […]
Forest for the Trees—Why We Recognize Faces & ConstellationsA Ganado-style Navajo rugNational Park Service For many thousands of years, and across cultures around the world, symmetry has been seen as beautiful. The mirror-image accuracy of the Parthenon is seen also in the Taj Mahal and the geometric patterns of traditional Navajo rugs. We see symmetry in more fluid, modern media, too, like the […]
The Universe, Expanding Symmetrically and EternallyTwo months ago, we learned of landmark evidence bolstering the theory of inflation, a period very soon after the Big Bang when the Universe expanded at a terrific rate, stretching out and smoothing its lumps, and making it remarkably consistent on large scales. A recent study confirms that, even 13.8 billion years after the […]