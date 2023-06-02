Art+Science

Biology + Beyond

Brain

Cosmos

Earth

Ocean

One Question

Quanta Abstractions

Science Philanthropy Alliance

Spark of Science

The Porthole

Women in Science & Engineering
Subscribe

A New View of the Martian Globe

This map of Mars provides an in-depth look at its expansive geography and topography.

  • By Katherine Harmon Courage
  • June 1, 2023
Article Lead Image
Explore

Xanthe Terra, Elysium Planitia, Vastitas Borealis. These are not names from early science fiction or from the brains of ecstatic romantic poets. Each are real places on a globe, cycling through the Milky Way with us, a mere 153 million miles away.

A new full-globe map of Mars reveals these and other strange lands with comprehensive nuance. The picture was captured and refined from more than 3,000 images taken by the Hope Probe (an orbiter operated by the United Arab Emirates Space Agency as part of the Emirates Mars Mission). The familiar-yet-foreign portrait of our neighboring planet presents a novel way of looking at its expansive geography and topography, which we are used to seeing either through rover-eye-view photos from the surface or quick snapshots from flybys. 

In Body Image

Though full Martian maps have been assembled in the past, this recent effort, from New York University Abu Dhabi and the Center for Space Science, brings an unprecedented precision to the endeavor, with an antiquarian aesthetic that fits the classical and fantastical taxonomy we’ve given to our nearby sphere.

Take in the full resolution of the map here.

Lead image: Center for Space Science/N.Y.U.A.D

  • Katherine Harmon Courage

    Posted on June 1, 2023

    Katherine Harmon Courage is a deputy editor at Nautilus.

Article Lead Image
Geoscience

Were These Caves Licked into Place?
Article Lead Image
History

Finding the Color of an Empire
Article Lead Image
Communication

The Porthole